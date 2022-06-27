COLORADO SPRINGS — A mini Sports Film Festival at the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum begins Monday in Colorado Springs — all part of the Hall of Fame Festival.

Josh Merwin, President and Founder of the International Sports Film Festival joined the FOX21 Morning News team to explain what the festival is all about and how community members can take part.

Merwin said ISFF’s mission is to provide filmmakers with a platform to share impactful sports stories that will inspire and educate audiences.

The ticketed screenings will cost $5 per film and include a panel at the museum.