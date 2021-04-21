Shooting victim in Security-Widefield Sunday identified

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim who died in the shooting on Spokane Way in Security-Widefield Sunday as 18 year old Isaac Garcia.

On Sunday April 18 at around 5 p.m., officers arrived on Spokane Way to investigate multiple gunshots heard by a caller.

Officers found two people with one gunshot wound each. Both were moved to a nearby hospital.

Garcia died at the hopital, and the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, call the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.