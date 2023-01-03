(COLORADO SPRINGS) — From fresh tortillas to slow-cooked meats and authentic salsas, a new taqueria downtown is sure to give a big taste in the palm of your hand!

‘Dos Dos’ is downtown Colorado Springs’ newest addition and the spicy sister of Dos Santos.

Dos Dos features fresh ingredients and seasonal tastes for you to grab and go— morning and night.

Courtesy: Dos Dos

Menu items feature breakfast burritos, tacos, queso, and more. Happy hour specials are featured during the week from 3-6 PM Tuesdays to Fridays and all-day happy hour on Mondays.

For a look at their menu and drinks visit their website.