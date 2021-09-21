Spice up your cooking skills with Gather Food Studio!

With the kids back in school you may be finding a little more “me” time, or you’re just pretending to at least. And, if you’re looking to use that extra time to spice up your cooking skills, we have the perfect idea for you! FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson went over to Gather Food Studio in Old Colorado City, and got an inside look at cooking classes offered, and also a great assortment of unique spices and specialty, local foods.
