(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you’re looking to immerse yourself in some seasonal favorites, there’s no better place to get into the holiday spirit than The Broadmoor.

The Broadmoor Holiday Spectacular is a family-friendly dinner show filled with festive performers, like Marcus Lovett, Jim Salestrom, The Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, and a special appearance from the one and only Santa Claus!

The annual show runs on select dates in December including; Dec. 16, 17, 23, 24, and 26.

The holiday fun doesn’t stop there. The New Year’s Eve Gala is a traditional black-tie event, featuring a gourmet five-course meal, accompanied by music from The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra.

Midnight is welcomed by a balloon drop and a champagne toast.

If you’re looking for something a bit more casual, the New Year’s Eve Bash is the perfect option to ring in 2023. There will be DJ, a cash bar, and a champagne toast at midnight.

The Broadmoor is home to several holiday traditions that you can check out during your free time this season if you can’t make it to the holiday shows. One tradition you don’t want to miss is the annual Gingerbread Display.

According to The Broadmoor, this year’s display pulled inspiration from the Resort’s Founder Spencer Penrose, and his 1937 Flathead V-8 Cadillac Touring Car.

Beginning now through New Year’s Day, the display will be featured in The Broadmoor’s main building mezzanine.