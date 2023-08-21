(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 53rd Annual Fall Festival on Labor Day – Monday, Sept. 4 in Metcalfe Park. This year’s theme is Blues & BBQ and more than 5,000 people are expected to attend.

There will be a parade starting at 10 a.m. on Main Street at the Hanover intersection. FOX21’s Taylor Bishop will be a judge of the parade.

Then the festivities continue in Metcalfe Park with food trucks, vendors, music, and a chili cook-off. You can expect live music from Hoodoo Hone and Silver Moon Riders. Widefield Parks & Recreation & Rocky Mountain Vibes Baseball will be heading up the kids zone.

To learn more about the event, head to the Fountain Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and click on “Events.”