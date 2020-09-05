Spectacular Saturday Sidewalk Sales in September for Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Downtown Colorado Springs will host a month of Sidewalk Sales, each Saturday in September, to help support local retailers.

The Spectacular Saturday Sidewalk Sales in September is being promoted as “hard to say, easy to shop.” Recognizing that many patrons may prefer outdoor options, the sales will take advantage of typically very pleasant September weather.

Several retailers plan to participate in the weekly sidewalk sales, including shops along Tejon Street, Bijou Street and Nevada Avenue. As an added incentive, shoppers can submit receipts from their Saturday purchases for a chance to win one of four gift baskets, each valued at $50 or more and containing items donated by Downtown businesses as well as Downtown Gift Cards.

“All small businesses have been impacted by COVD-19, and we continue to find ways to support and promote the shops and restaurants who make up the heart of our city,” said Susan Edmondson, President & CEO of Downtown Partnership.

While this is a retail-focused event, the Partnership also launched the popular Dine Out Downtown campaign earlier this summer, allowing for Downtown restaurants to expand their outdoor dining further onto the sidewalks and into the streets of Downtown Colorado Springs.