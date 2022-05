CAÑON CITY, Colo. — May 2 to May 6 marks Teacher Appreciation Week across the country. On Tuesday morning, teachers and staff at Cañon City Middle School were treated to free coffee and donuts.

Emergency Treats, an area food truck owned by a retired firefighter and his family, made the event possible.

Emergency Treats specialize in hot, fresh mini donuts, coffee, and flavored iced tea.