Special legislative session on Monday

DENVER — The Colorado General Assembly will convene a special session on Monday, November 30 to pass bi-partisan COVID-19 relief legislation that will support small businesses, increase access to child care and food assistance, help Coloradans cover their housing and utility costs, and improve broadband options for students in need.

“Congressional inaction has left millions stranded – completely abandoned in their time of need. Small businesses have been drowning for months waiting for comprehensive federal aid, while hardworking Coloradans anxiously watch housing and unemployment support dissipate,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo. “The amount the Colorado state government can do to alleviate the burdens of struggling communities is limited, but it’s not nothing. That’s why we are using everything in our power to deliver the support families and businesses need to make it through another couple months. I fully believe that federal relief is on its way, but Coloradans simply can’t wait any longer. This stimulus package will help cover the immediate needs of those hit hardest by the pandemic and buoy us until more help is available.”



“We have to do everything possible in Colorado to help families, workers and businesses get through the challenging months ahead,” said Speaker KC Becker, D-Boulder. “This pandemic is taking its toll on nearly every Coloradan, with businesses on the brink of closing and families struggling to avoid eviction or foreclosure. Only Washington can deliver the kind of comprehensive relief our communities need, but Coloradans can’t wait any longer. Our state government will step up with every tool we have, despite our limited budget, to do what we can to help bridge the gap until Congress acts and until a vaccine is ready.”

The General Assembly will address seven key areas aimed at providing immediate relief to Coloradans who have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. Each area will include policy proposals focused on meeting the most essential needs of families and businesses.

Below are the amounts of money available for each policy.

Small Business Aid: $57 million

Sales Tax Relief : $2,000 to $10,000

Child Care Support: $45 million

Housing and Direct Rental Assistance: $50 million

Increasing Broadband Access : $20 million

Food Pantry Assistance: $3 million

Utilities Assistance $5 million

Public Health Response: $100 million

The legislature will convene with the same overall composition and legislative leadership as the 2020 regular legislative session. Lawmakers will have the option of participating remotely for floor work, and there will be limited committee work with remote public testimony options.\

>> Tap here for more details.