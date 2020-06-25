Space Foundation Discovery Center starts phased reopening June 30

COLORADO SPRINGS – Space Foundation, global space advocate for 37 years, announced the Space Foundation Discovery Center in Colorado Springs is set to reopen on Tuesday, June 30.

The Discovery Center is following all local and state regulations to reduce the risk of coronavirus (COVID-19) transmission, taking extra measures to help keep guests, volunteers, and staff healthy and safe.

Admissions during the first reopening week of June 30 – July 3 will be exclusive to Space Foundation Discovery Center Passport Members, as well as Colorado Springs healthcare workers and first responders, and their families.

The Discovery Center will then reopen to the general public on Tuesday, July 7.

Discovery Center guests can expect direct access to the various exhibits and subject matter experts, but there have been changes implemented to assure the safety of all guests, volunteers, and staff. Please review and expect to follow these precautionary measures before visiting:

Museum visits will now be reserved by an advance ticketing system. By visiting our website at www.discoverspace.org, you can select the date and time window of your visit.

Guest capacity at the Discovery Center will be limited to 50 persons per each timed admission block.

All guests, volunteers, and staff above 2 years of age will be required to wear face coverings at all times.

Regular visiting hours for the Discovery Center are Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., with the last available time block starting at 3:00 p.m.

Regarding the planned reopening, Kevin Orangers, Executive Director – Space Foundation Discovery Center said, “We are thrilled to reopen our doors to our Colorado Springs neighbors and friends — especially the healthcare workers and first responder communities who have all worked tirelessly to keep us safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The entire Space Foundation Discovery Center team is excited to reopen our doors and welcome them back to our corner of the universe and share our mission where everyone has a place in space.”

The Space Foundation Discovery Center provides a unique opportunity for guests to experience the history of why we explore space through the objects and technology on display, while immersing themselves in interactive lab experiences including Science On a Sphere® and the Mars Robotics Lab. The Discovery Center is an entertaining, accessible, and affordable place for families to engage their senses, pique their curiosity, and leave inspired about the importance of space in our lives.

About the Discovery Center

Located only five minutes from Garden of the Gods Park, at 4425 Arrowswest Drive in Colorado Springs, the Space Foundation Discovery Center is the region’s only space, science, and technology attraction. Visitor hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

For admission pricing and other information, visit www.discoverspace.org, or call 719.576.8000. Follow the Space Foundation Discovery Center on Facebook and Twitter for additional related content and upcoming events.

About the Space Foundation

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the Space Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the world’s premier organization dedicated to inspiring, educating, connecting, and advocating on behalf of the global space community. Through its newly established Center for Innovation and Education, the Space Foundation partners with a diverse spectrum of public and private sector partners and donors to drive workforce development and economic opportunity so every generation can find their place in the space economy. Best known for its annual Space Symposium, attended by 15,000 space professionals from around the world, the Space Foundation also publishes The Space Report, its quarterly authoritative guide to research and analysis of the space industry. At the Space Foundation’s Discovery Center an array of dynamic on-site and online space-inspired educational programming is available for teachers, parents, students and general public to prepare them for their own space futures. Visit Space Foundation at www.SpaceFoundation.org, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.