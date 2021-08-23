Space Foundation announces five excellence award winners

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Five honorees have accepted awards for their achievements in the global space ecosystem, courtesy of the Space Foundation, a nonprofit advocacy organization founded in 1983.

Kaci Heins Accepts 2020 Alan Shepard Technology in Education Award

Kaci Heins, Space Center University director at Space Center Houston, accepted the 2020 Alan Shepard Technology in Education Award for her legacy of achievements, which includes her work as Space Center University Director at Space Center Houston in Houston, Texas. Heins develops innovative mission-based content and oversees immersive education programs such as Space Center University, Stars & STEM and more.

The award, named for Mercury and Apollo astronaut Alan Shepard, is presented jointly by Space Foundation, the Astronauts Memorial Foundation (AMF) and NASA, in recognition of creative and innovative use of technology by K-12 educators or district-level education personnel.

U.S. Space Force Accepts 2021 Space Achievement Award

On behalf of the U.S. Space Force, Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, USSF, accepted the 2021 Space Achievement Award. Starting out with a core created by the U.S. Air Force Space Command, the U.S. Space Force, the latest branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, generated the doctrine, processes, leadership, organizational structures and operations of the world’s first independent space force.

The Space Achievement Award recognizes individuals or organizations that have demonstrated space achievement, breakthrough space technology, or program/product success representing critical milestones in the evolution of space exploration and development.

Bill Ingalls Accepts 2021 Douglas S. Morrow Public Outreach Award

Bill Ingalls accepted the 2021 Douglas S. Morrow Public Outreach Award as senior contract photographer for NASA headquarters since 1989. Ingalls has photographed iconic space history moments such as the Space Shuttle Endeavor’s final landing and the Dante II robot’s exploration of an active volcano. His work has greatly contributed to public knowledge of aeronautics and its impact on humankind.

The Douglas S. Morrow Public Outreach Award is presented annually to an organization or individual who has made significant contributions to the public awareness and understanding of space programs and technology. The award was named for an Academy Award-winning writer and producer, space advocate, and early member of the Space Foundation board of directors.

NASA JPL Accepts 2021 John L. “Jack” Swigert Jr. Award for Space Exploration

Lieutenant General Larry D. James, USAF (ret.), Deputy Director of NASA JPL, accepted the 2021 John L. “Jack” Swigert Jr. Award for Space Exploration on behalf of the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) Mars Ingenuity Flight Team. The NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter has proven itself to be a milestone in aviation and aeronautics history by performing the first flight of a powered and controlled aircraft on another planet, allowing observation of Mars from an aerial perspective, and enabling the collection of data about conducting flight in a challenging atmosphere. It has logged 11 additional successful flights of increasing duration, length and distance.

The John L. “Jack” Swigert Jr. Award for Space Exploration was created in memory of NASA astronaut Jack Swigert, a Colorado native who served on the Apollo 13 lunar mission. In 1982, Swigert was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives but died of cancer before taking the oath of office. Space Foundation created the Swigert award in 2004 in tribute to him.

Family of Patti Grace Smith Accepts 2021 General James E. Hill Lifetime Space Achievement Award

The family of Patti Grace Smith accepted the 2021 General James E. Hill Lifetime Space Achievement Award — the highest honor bestowed by Space Foundation. As a public servant, Smith was a champion of private space travel whose regulatory work, leadership and advocacy helped open new worlds of opportunity.

The General James E. Hill Lifetime Space Achievement Award is presented annually in honor of Space Foundation’s late, long-time chairman, retired U.S. Air Force General James E. Hill. The award recognizes outstanding individuals who have distinguished themselves through lifetime contributions to the welfare or betterment of humankind through the exploration, development and use of space, or the use of space technology, information, themes or resources in academic, cultural, industrial or other pursuits.

