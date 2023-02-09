(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Available for booking right now, the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) announced that Southwest Airlines will begin nonstop daily service to Long Beach (LGB) effective July 11, 2023.

“Southwest Airlines has been tremendously supportive of the Colorado Springs community both as one of our key carriers and as a community partner since they began service,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation for COS.

Southwest Airlines began service at COS in March 2021 and currently serves five destinations; Chicago (MDW), Dallas (DAL), Denver (DEN), Las Vegas (LAS), and Phoenix (PHX).

“This new daily service to Long Beach is the flight we desperately need for business and vacation travel,” said Doug Price, President, and CEO of Visit Colorado Springs.

The new, nonstop flight will give the Colorado Springs community easy access to the West coast and will allow visitors from California to experience all Colorado Springs has to offer.