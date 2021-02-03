Southwest Colorado Springs shooting sends 4 people to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating a shooting near Fort Carson that sent four people to the hospital.

Deputies were called to the shooting around 5 p.m. to the 4300 block of Loomis Avenue Wednesday. When deputies arrived to the fourplex complex they found four victims of gun shots.

The victims names, ages, and conditions are not known at this time. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

EPSO believes it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

This scene will be active for at least 4 more hours: https://t.co/fcn8JiJV4M pic.twitter.com/xYSuvRoBlA — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 4, 2021

Stay with FOX21 News for the latest on this developing story.