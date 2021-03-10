Southwest Airlines ready to begin service in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Airport is ready to welcome Southwest Airlines onboard. The airline’s first arrival will be coming from Denver International Airport Thursday morning at 9:50 a.m.

“This has been a 20 year journey to bring Southwest Airlines to Colorado Springs,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation for Colorado Springs Airport.

Service will start with 13 daily flights to Houston, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, and Phoenix.

“We are able to connect so many military families, so people don’t have to drive an hour plus to Denver,” Southwest employee Aaron Kastel said.

After checking in, passengers can expect to board in groups of ten, planes will be cleaned before and after each flight, and face coverings will be enforced.

“The pandemic actually sped up plans for Colorado Springs,” Communication Lead for Southwest Airlines Dan Landson said. “We had a lot of employees that were idle we had a lot of aircrafts that were idled so it gave us the opportunity to staff the operation.”

The Colorado Springs Airport said because of these new flights more seats will be going out of the airport than they’ve had since August 2008.

Before Thursday’s first Southwest Airline flight lands, Mayor John Suthers and other city leaders are expected to speak.