Southern Colorado town battling mailing issues

SILVER CLIFF, Colo. — A small town claims they have big postal problems.

Silver Cliff is just off Highway 96 and home to just over 600 people.

“Packages go missing, you don’t know if it’s at the post office, you don’t know where your stuff is,” Tari Simmons, resident said.

According to residents, packages, bills, letters go undelivered or flat out lost. Locals said the issue has gotten out of hand and want something to be done.

“We’ve had bills delayed and we own a business, for three months we didn’t get bills,” Simmons said.

During a public meeting on Tuesday they turned to Congressman Scott Tipton and United States Postal Service officials for answers.

“It’s hard because Colorado is spread out and there’s’ a lot of dots, we try to be responsive,” David Rupert with USPS said.

Silver Cliff also shares a zip code with Westcliffe. Locals believe that it also plays a major factor in the confusion.

“We have some of the same street names in both towns, so sometimes mail goes to another place because of the Westcliffe zip code,” Simmons said.

Locals added that close ties to Westcliffe is causing an unfair allocation of taxes.

“With so much mail order going on they collect taxes and it all goes through the zip code of record which is Westcliffe, so Silver Cliff isn’t getting its fair share,” Ted Rockenhous, resident said.

“It’s been suggested they (Silver Cliff) lost $300,000 in terms of tax revenue,” Tipton said.