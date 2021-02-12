Southern Colorado teen joins Eagle Scout ranks

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — A Manitou Springs teen is among one of the first female Eagle Scouts in Colorado.

17-year-old Sierra Dooley is trying to balance it all. When she’s not cheering on the Manitou Spring’s Mustangs or studying for her AP classes, she’s busy making history.

“This was the first time in history we were able to do this, and we are trailblazers in our field, and I think that’s pretty amazing,” said Sierra.

However, achieving this rank is no easy feat. She had to earn 21 merit badges, develop a community project and hold a service position for six months.

“My biggest inspiration for earning this rank has been my family legacy in the BSA (Boy Scouts of America); I grew up watching my brother and my dad in scouting,” Sierra expressed.

To the Dooley family, the organization feels like a second family.

“You’re dealing with a character development program that’s 111-years-old,” said Sierra’s Dad, Jonathan. “What better program than a place like Colorado to have your kids learning things than the Boy Scouts of America?”

That legacy fueled Sierra’s dedication; she made it her mission to be an Eagle as soon as she heard girls were allowed to join the BSA.

“She came in on February 2019 and said these are the goals that I have, and this is what I am going to do,” said Troop 77 Scoutmaster Cherie Cayemberg.

Sierra became an Eagle Scout in 18 months, for many, this achievement takes years.

“We put the opportunity in front of her and she took the reins and took off with it,” said Jonathan.

Sierra is looking forward to college in the fall. While it’s still unclear where she will end up, she says there’s no stopping her from leading the way.

Sierra voiced, “Being a role model for everyone, eagle scout comes with the expectation to be of high character.”