Southern Colorado preps for major cold front

COLORADO SPRINGS — People across El Paso County are prepping for the upcoming expected cold front.

Colorado Springs Operation Manager Jack Ladley said even though it’s been awhile, drivers need to remember what it’s like driving in the snow and on ice. He said they are prepped for the upcoming storm and snowplow drivers ready to go.

“We’re able to put out 40 trucks at any given time,” Ladley said.

They do have crews expected to hit the road at 2 a.m. Thursday morning and will continue to cover the streets throughout the day. Ladley wants drivers to be cautious of the plows.

“Never assume that they see you. Assume they don’t see you and give them plenty of space,” Ladley said.

Another way people should be prepping for the storm is getting their plants and pipes ready. President of Don’s Garden Shop Donald Humphrey said homeowners also need to be aware of the pipes under the lawn.

“Most plants have started getting ready for winter but a lot of our plants still have green,” Humphrey said. “So they will feel it, cause the winter weather will turn the leafs black. Get the sprinklers drained. They are going to break. Their back flow preventives and the irrigation system vassals.”