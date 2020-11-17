Southern Colorado looks ahead to possibilty of tighter COVID-19 restrictions

EL PASO COUNTY — In a press conference on Tuesday, Governor Jared Polis said due to an increase in coronavirus cases statewide, about a dozen counties would move to Safer-at-home Level Red.

Whether that list of counties will include El Paso County has yet to be decided. A spokesperson told they will continue to monitor the situation and provide update when necessary.

Several community leaders and organizations have spoken out about the matter.

El Paso County Public Health:

“With our increased restrictions and aggressive measures being fully implemented in El Paso County last Friday evening, we are in the fourth full day of operationalizing mitigation plans. We continue to work closely with businesses and partners to prepare, educate, and successfully implement the changes reflected in this level. We have been aggressive in implementing these new restrictions, and want to allow sufficient time to adjust and evaluate how they are impacting our local numbers. We know that it takes time to move the needle, and our community deserves the opportunity to move our numbers in a positive direction before looking at moving to additional stringent restrictions. However, if we are not able to reverse the trend and bring our numbers down, we will be faced with more restrictions. It is not clear at this time whether we will be required to move to Level Red in the near future.

What we do know is how the virus spreads, and what is needed to stop it. We are again calling on residents and urging them to double down on prevention measures by taking small steps: wear a mask properly, stay home when sick, wash hands frequently, gather only with members of your household, and practice social distancing.

El Paso County Public Health is grateful to our partners at the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, who have been in unified command with us since March. Public Health would further like to acknowledge the extraordinary efforts of our dedicated staff, contractors and volunteers for the countless hours spent fighting COVID-19. As a result of these efforts, we have established a low-barrier testing strategy for El Paso County, bringing COVID-19 testing sites to four additional locations in our county. These sites have provided more than 45,000 COVID-19 tests, at no charge to individuals seeking this service. Our team of disease experts responds tirelessly to positive cases and outbreaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect our community.”

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers:

“We remain hopeful that the restrictions we put in place less than two weeks ago will show a positive impact on our COVID-19 cases here in El Paso County and we are grateful that the State has given us time to show that our mitigation efforts are working. Please know that we can only retain this level if our local businesses and citizens step up their own personal efforts to stop the spread. We now have one infected person for every 100 people in the County. This is obviously not a sustainable rate and is putting our hospital capacity, our community health and our economy at serious risk. We need to buckle down, eliminate gatherings with those outside of your households, social distance and stay home whenever possible. The actions of each person can help save lives and save our economy.”

UCHealth:

“As of Tuesday morning, UCHealth hospitals statewide were caring for 333 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 or suspected COVID-19 infections – 300 more than what the health system saw just two short months ago, when the number was as low as 33 patients across all hospitals. Of the 333 patients in UCHealth’s care today, more than 105 are hospitalized in UCHealth’s southern Colorado region hospitals. This is nearly twice the number of hospitalizations over the previous peak, in April. UCHealth is grateful to our staff and their extraordinary commitment to patients during this time. More than 1,000 employees have volunteered to pick up extra shifts, and dozens of nurses who normally work in outpatient settings or other areas in the hospital are now helping in inpatient units. As we all know, the virus is spreading rapidly in the communities we serve, and we urge Coloradans to wash hands, wear masks, watch their distance from others and avoid gatherings. This is particularly important as we approach Thanksgiving.”

This article will be updated.