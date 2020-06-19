Southern Colorado Dreamers react to SCOTUS DACA decision

SOUTHERN COLORADO— On Thursday, the Supreme Court rejected the Trump Administration’s move to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA).

Recipients, known as Dreamers, celebrated the historic ruling across the nation, including here in southern Colorado.

“This decision will protect the lives and livelihood of 14,000 DACA recipients living in Colorado, at least for now,” said Cristian Solano-Córdova with the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition.

There are nearly 650,000 DACA recipients in the U.S. The policy allows undocumented immigrants, who were brought to the country as children, to work and live in United States, legally, without threat of deportation.

“With the social security I get for work, I am be able to drive and live and contribute to society,” Nadya Benitez said.

Benitez lives in Colorado Springs and works with the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition. She was brought to the U.S. from Puebla, Mexico when she was seven years old.

“This is our home,” Benitez said. “Home is where we contribute to the society. We are raised here and deserve to stay.”

Amner Carmona came to the U.S. from Chihuahua Mexico at the age of three. Thanks to DACA benefits, he now works at Pikes Peak Community College.

He and Benitez pay hundreds of dollars every two years to ensure they’re current with DACA.

“I was able to get a job, switch careers, go to school, and graduate from UCCS – for both graduate and undergraduate studies,” Carmona said.

Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

On Thursday morning, President Donald Trump took to social media to voice his displeasure with the Supreme Court ruling, and said the decision goes against conservative and republican values.

These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

They’re comments that make Benetiz think this fight isn’t over.

“Our communities need more permanent protection,” she said. “What this ruling does is say Trump can’t end the program [this way], but he can end the program from other avenues.”

In a statement released Thursday, Governor Jared Polis said he’s thrilled by the ruling, but agrees there is more work ahead.

“Here in Colorado, we know our immigrants make our state, and our country, a stronger and a better place to live. Immigrants enrich our communities. I am thrilled that the thousands of DREAMers in Colorado will no longer be forced to live in fear and am glad the court made the right decision, although we still need Congress to act and create a pathway to citizenship. This is a historic moment for our country. Now is the time for the federal government to work together on bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform.”

– Governor Jared Polis

FOX21 reached out to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Department to find out whether Thursday’s ruling will allow new applicants into the DACA program. The department provided the following statement:

“Today’s court opinion has no basis in law and merely delays the President’s lawful ability to end the illegal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals amnesty program. DACA was created through an Executive Branch memorandum after President Obama said repeatedly that it was illegal for him to do so unilaterally and despite the fact that Congress affirmatively rejected the proposal on multiple occasions. The constitutionality of this de facto amnesty program created by the Obama administration has been widely questioned since its inception. The fact remains that under DACA, hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens continue to remain in our country in violation of the laws passed by Congress and to take jobs Americans need now more than ever. Ultimately, DACA is not a long-term solution for anyone, and if Congress wants to provide a permanent solution for these illegal aliens it needs to step in to reform our immigration laws and prove that the cornerstone of our democracy is that presidents cannot legislate with a ‘pen and a phone.’”

– Deputy Director for Policy Joseph Edlow

The Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition says it is prepared, either way, to provide assistance with renewals and new applications.