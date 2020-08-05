Southern Colorado cycling community asks drivers to share the road

COLORADO SPRINGS — During the pandemic, more people are taking up biking, an anecdote from the owner of the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort.

With more bikes on the road avid cyclists want drivers to know it’s the law to share the road.

“It does something to your spirit, it makes you alive when your riding down the path,” Yolanda Garcia, a Colorado Springs cyclist giving the reason she rides.

Here’s a look at car versus bike crashes each year over the last 5 years, according to CSPD just in the city of Colorado Springs.

However, the one deadly crash this year has ripple affected across the community and friends of the man who was killed say crashes with bikes are 100 percent preventable.

“That bicyclist is a somebody. a husband, a friend, a wife, they are just a person on a bike that happens to be in a place maybe you feel is inconvenient,” Garcia said.

“That’s just too many there should be no reason why we should fear for our lives when we’re out riding our bikes,” Retired LT COL Gary Prater said.

“I want people to put a face with people riding a bike and that it’s not only the strong and fearless riding a bike on the road,” a volunteer for Bike Colorado Springs, Cully said. “It’s really close to home, make you realize there are some dangerous aspects to sharing the road with cars.”

This is a ghost bike. A painful reminder that a cyclist lost their life here. More behind the story of this rider and the message his friends want to share. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/bvWDOLzogS — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) August 5, 2020

The bike painted white in the tweet above is a ghostly reminder of someone who has died riding a bike.

This particular bike on Wasatch and San Miguel in the Springs is for Henry Guzman.

“Henry’s accident really thinks a little more get in the road that moment of carelessness can change your life,” said Torrie Giffin, the owner of the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort in west Colorado Springs. “Hopefully through their tragedies, other people’s lives can be saved.”

Guzman died doing what he loved but Garcia said, more importantly, he would want to be that example.