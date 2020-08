Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are investigating a major crash at Powers and Fountain Boulevard, late Thursday evening.

All SB lanes of Powers at Fountain are also shut down for the major crash investigation. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 28, 2020

All southbound lanes of Powers are shut down; police say to avoid the area.

Police say two cars were racing eastbound on Fountain Boulevard. One of the cars couldn’t stop at the traffic light in time and crossed over into southbound Powers traffic and hit another vehicle.

The other racing car left the scene. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.