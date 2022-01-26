Southbound I-25 accident cleared

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a crash that has closed all thru lanes on SB I-25.

UPDATE: Southbound Interstate 25 has now been cleared. The status of the victims is currently unknown.



This story will be updated as we learn more.

Around one p.m., CSFD announced that first responders were working a trapped traffic accident just north of the Tejon St off-ramp.

Update, crash SB I-25 north of Tejon blocking all thru lanes. Traffic using exit lane to get by crash. Alternate route advised. Traffic currently backed up almost 2 miles. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) January 26, 2022

Reports say traffic is backed up for two miles.

CSFD is urging drivers to avoid the area if possible, watch for fire apparatus, and expect delays.