South Asian community of Colorado Springs reacts to historic inaugural event with pride, hope

COLORADO SPRINGS — Kamala Harris is making history as the first woman, the first woman of color, and the first person of South Asian descent to hold the Vice Presidency.

Jay Patel, Leader of the Indian Community of Colorado Springs said it’s an incredible day for Indian Americans and Americans around the world, for this Vice President to be of Indian descent.

“It is one of tremendous pride. As immigrants, as I am, that we’re able to achieve leadership positions in this country and one of us has got to the position of being a leader in the world,” said Patel.

On Wednesday, villagers in the birthplace of Harris’ maternal grandfather celebrated in India.

According to the Associated Press, villagers watched the inauguration live and chanted “Long live Kamala Harris,” while holding portraits of her. They also blasted off fireworks the moment she took the oath.

Patel said these celebrations in India are monumental and recognize the enormity of this movement. He hopes the relationship between India and the USA will grow even stronger with Harris as Vice President.

Also on Wednesday, photographs were shared from the Associated Press, showing young girls holding signs of Harris on Inauguration Day in India.

In another colorful image, Indian women created traditional art work using colored powder, congratulating U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, according to AP.

“I’m hoping that first of all, as an Indian American, and as an American, that the young girls in this country see that and aspire to leadership positions in the corporate world and in the political world and try to become the next president of the U.S.,” Patel said.

Village children hold placards featuring U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris after participating in special prayers ahead of her inauguration, at a Hindu temple in Thulasendrapuram, the hometown of Harris’ maternal grandfather, south of Chennai, Tamil Nadu state, India, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A tiny, lush-green Indian village surrounded by rice paddy fields was beaming with joy Wednesday hours before its descendant, Kamala Harris, takes her oath of office and becomes the U.S. vice president. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

A villager hangs a calendar featuring photographs of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris inside a wedding hall in Thulasendrapuram, the hometown of Harris’ maternal grandfather, south of Chennai, Tamil Nadu state, India, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. The inaugural ceremony for Biden and Harris is scheduled be held Wednesday. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

An Indian villager unloads paddy from a truck next to a banner displaying photographs of U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Thulasendrapuram, the hometown of Harris’ maternal grandfather, south of Chennai, Tamil Nadu state, India, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is scheduled be held Wednesday. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

An Indian villager walks past a banner featuring U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris with a message wishing her best, in Thulasendrapuram, the hometown of Harris’ maternal grandfather, south of Chennai, Tamil Nadu state, India, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A tiny village in a remote part of South India is gearing up for celebrations ahead of Kamala Harris’ inauguration as the first female vice president of the United States. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

A banner featuring U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris with a message wishing her the best is displayed in Thulasendrapuram, the hometown of Harris’ maternal grandfather, south of Chennai, Tamil Nadu state, India, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is scheduled be held today. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

