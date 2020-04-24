Soup for the Soul food drive for Colorado Springs families

COLORADO SPRINGS — Hundreds of cars line up at Mitchell High School every other Thursday to get fresh produce and canned goods at a community food drive.

This Thursday was extra special because each car took home soup made by local restaurants. Around 500 families left the food drive with arms full of food.

It’s called ‘Soup for Soul’ and the goal is to bridge the gap between families in need of nutritious food while supporting local restaurants. It’s all thanks to a new partnership between Pikes Peak United Way, the Pikes Peak Community Foundation, Care and Share, and several other organizations.

“Today we contributed 1,500 containers of soup. It’s our hope that after we’ve proved this first round works that the community can participate with us to do another round of buying from our local restaurants and giving them away to people who need them, said Jeff Cooper. Cooper is the Executive Director of The Richard Petritz Foundation.

The Restaurateurs Who Care Fund dedicated almost $18,000 to serve soup to families during the regularly scheduled food distribution at Mitchell High School.

Restaurants who participated in the first Soup for the Soul food drive were Jun’s Japanese Restaurant, Paravacini’s, Edelweiss German Restaurant, Motif, Sacred Grounds, and Slinger’s Smokehouse & Saloon. Each restaurant is independently owned and brings a different cultural background to the table.

“Food has been one of the top requests into our 2-1-1 line,” President and CEO of Pikes Peak United Way Cindy Aubrey said. “This new partnership will support families and local restaurants. Pikes Peak United Way is uniquely positioned to distribute the funds and the soup. We’re grateful to everyone for stepping up to make this happen so quickly.”

Among the founders, partners, and collaborators associated with the new fund are The Richard Petritz Foundation, Mr. and Mrs. Joe Woodford, The Dakota Foundation, How2Hospitality, and Infinity Shuttle.

Pikes Peak United Way and Care and Share Food Bank distribute fresh produce and canned goods to families in need every other Thursday at Mitchell High School. The address is 1205 Potter Drive and the food drive runs from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.