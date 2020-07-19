‘Something New’ donating select gowns to deserving brides

COLORADO SPRINGS— Looking for the perfect dress to say ‘I Do’? Something New in Colorado Springs has you covered.

“We love celebrating people’s life moments by helping them find what they need to wear for their special event,” said Mindi Linscombe, owner of Something New.

Everything from traditional, modern, sparkly, mermaid, you name it they have it.

“What we do is match brides with stylists to ensure they have a really magical time from start to finish until they find that dress,” Linscombe said.

But now, they’re saying ‘thank you’ to our local heroes by giving away wedding dresses all part of the Brides Across America Program. The program celebrates frontline healthcare heroes with a free wedding gown at one of their operation wedding gown events.

“They give up so much of their life for us, and put their lives on the line and their families for our safety,” Linscombe said.

On July 29, 30 brides will be able to come in and find their perfect dress.

“It’s one of the most special days to work,” said Linscombe. “You hear these amazing stories about how this free dress blessed them in their wedding.”

Spots are still available and there’s no catch. So what are you waiting for?

“Theres no price or talk about that it’s about how can we help you pick the dress of your dreams,” said Linscombe.

To register click on this link.