Some on-lookers find “Let Us Worship” peaceful protest unsafe

COLORADO SPRINGS – A group of nearly 4,000 people met in Memorial Park on Saturday morning for a “Let Us Worship” peaceful protest.

Several local churches organized the event that they said was held to promote peace and unity during a time of riots and division. However, some people who were in other parts of the park during the gathering, questioned if having that many people near each other was safe.

“Chances are nothing happens from this thing and no one gets infected but during a pandemic it seemed a little risky to me to be doing that,” Jim Gagnepain, who was playing tennis nearby at the time said.

Gagnepain was playing tennis and noticed that a lot of the people in the large crowd weren’t wearing masks. He said after he finished playing tennis, he put his mask on to go and check out the gathering.

He said he started in the back of the crowd where people he said were more spread out.

“They were distant from one another. I was able to maneuver through that part of the crowd pretty easily,” Gagnepain said.

He said once he started making his way to the front he said he noticed a lot of young people in the crowd much closer together.

“Probably for them its not as risky but hey go home and spread it to their parents and their grandparents and their aunts and uncles,” Gagnepain said.

Dr. Steve Holt, the Senior Pastor at The Road @ Chapel Hills sent FOX21News a statement in response:

“It has become an acceptable practice for mask and social distancing policies to go unenforced at peaceful protest events around the country. With all the media information that’s available, we trust each individual to choose for themselves whether or not they wear masks or social distance.” Dr. Holt

Some of the organizers for the event also wanted to add that the Governor’s website guidelines on masks does not carry a mandate for outside use, but rather makes a recommendation.

“I saw there was a number of churches involved I was glad to see my church wasn’t in that group so that is good,” Gagnepain said.