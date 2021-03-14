Some judicial court and probation office closed Monday

COLORADO — All Colorado Judicial court and probation office closures for Monday, March 15 are posted on a rolling basis.

To check the availability, delays and closures click here.

The below information was last updated March 14, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.

The Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center will be closed on Monday, March 15, due to inclement weather. SCAO staff is to work from home beginning at 10 a.m.

1st Judicial District – Due to inclement weather, Jefferson and Gilpin county courts and probation offices will be closed on Monday, March 15, due to incluements weather. If you are set for a Court date on Monday in Gilpin County, please contact the clerk’s office on Tuesday at 303-582-5522.

17th Judicial District – Adams and Broomfield county courts and probation officers will be closed on Monday, March 15, due to inclement weather. Virtual hearings set for Monday will be heard on Tuesday at the same time.

18th Judicial District – Courts and probation offices will be closed on Monday, March 15, due to inclement weather. Decisions about other counties (Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln) in the 18th Judicial Disitrict qill bw made later today.

20th Judicial Disrict – Courts and probation offices in Boiulder County will be closed on Monday, March 15, due to inclement weather.