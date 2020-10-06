Some COVID-19 patients in Colorado given the same drugs as President Trump

FILE – This Tuesday, June 16, 2020 file photo shows a bottle and box for dexamethasone in a pharmacy in Omaha, Neb. New studies confirm that cheap steroid drugs improved survival for severely ill COVID-19 patients, cementing this as a standard of care and expanding options to more types than this one previously shown to help. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Doctors at North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton say some Colorado COVID-19 patients are being given the same combination of treatments as President Donald Trump.

The president’s doctors said he was given the antiviral medication remdesivir, plus an antibody treatment and a steroid named dexamethasone.

Dexamethasone can cut down on harmful inflammation, and it’s used in conjunction with other treatments.

“I’ve seen a lot of patients being given dexamethasone, and I wonder if the mortality could have been even worse if dexamethasone was not given to the patients,” said Dr. Rohini Sharma, an infectious disease doctor at North Suburban Medical Center.

“It is not a wonder drug, but it is actually very easily available. We have decades of experience with it,” she said.

Dexamethasone is on the FDA’s temporary list of drugs that can be used to treat the virus. The president’s team confirmed Sunday that it was a part of his treatment plan.

“I think dexamethasone was added into the treatment once his oxygen declined,” Dr. Sharma said. “Based on the available options that we have for COVID-19 treatment, I think he got the best, and this is exactly the treatment that a lot of our patients are getting as well.”

Studies have shown dexamethasone can lead to a decrease in mortality, but the steroid can have side effects. So, Dr. Sharma says patients are closely monitored.