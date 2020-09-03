Some Colorado College students say they’re in limbo after recent “online” announcement

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado College announced Tuesday that classes for the remainder of the fall semester would be online, leaving some students wondering how it will work when it comes to certain classes.

“I have to take a year off if I’m not able to go back on campus,” Ian Huelsbeck of the class 2022 said.

Huelsbeck said he lives with a learning disability, ADHD (Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder). He said he’s done block one of the fall semester online and it was a challenge.

“The difference between a home environment and a work environment and a school environment is absolutely crucial to my learning, and that’s just how much brain works,” Huelsbeck said.

He said he was planning on heading back to Colorado Springs in about a week to start the second block on school in person. But he said now he isn’t sure what he is going to do.

“I just want to go on campus. I don’t even want to go to parties. I don’t want to go to social stuff. I just want to continue my education,” Huelsbeck explained.

In prior years Colorado College required the majority of students to live on campus. But now, according to their website, they want all students off campus except for certain situations.

The following students may remain on campus or come to campus starting in Block 2:

The enrollment for these classes is now capped. These students will receive an email from Vice Provost Pedro de Araujo and Acting Dean of Students/Acting Vice President for Student Life Rochelle Dickey with more details. Students experiencing hardship. Students who are already approved to be on campus because of significant hardship will be notified that they can remain on campus. Those students not approved earlier but who are experiencing housing hardships should email campusrequests@coloradocollege.edu. Students with serious financial, food, and technology needs should see our COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund information and contact the COVID-19 Emergency Response Team, emergencyrequests​@coloradocollege.edu, to make their request.



Huelsbeck wrote a letter to the school to state how he feels about the changes. He shared it with FOX21 News.

“Despite our rigorous testing and response protocols, which do identify exposure and instances of the virus quickly, it is clear that our earlier plans to bring the rest of our student body to campus for Block 2 are no longer feasible,” the college said on its website. “Classes and activities will be delivered remotely for the rest of 2020.”

The college has quarantined three dorms due to positive coronavirus cases. The college said students who are not in quarantine should plan to leave campus by the end of Block 1, which ends September 16.

“Quarantine is best accomplished in college housing in order to limit the potential risk of exposure to students’ families, communities, and other states,” the college said on its website. “The Colorado Department of Public Health determined that only students in quarantine who live within a few hours away from campus may leave by car, driven by another person/family member and not stopping during their trip.”

More information about the change is available on the Colorado College website.