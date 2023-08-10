(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A U.S. Army soldier arrested as the result of an undercover operation into suspects who lure and exploit minors using the internet, was found guilty on several charges this week.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Wednesday, Aug. 9, a jury found Kevin Edwards Le guilty on several charges including; Attempting to Commit Sexual Assault on a Child, Soliciting for Child Prostitution, and Patronizing a Prostituted Child.

Le is scheduled to be sentenced on November 6, 2023, according to CSPD.

According to CSPD, in September of 2022, the CSPD Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit, launched an undercover investigation, where as a result, Le was arrested.

CSPD is the Colorado ICAC Task Force’s lead agency, consisting of 98 affiliate law enforcement agencies throughout the state. “The Colorado ICAC Task Force investigates subjects who sexually exploit and lure Colorado’s most vulnerable victims,” wrote CSPD.

The Colorado Springs ICAC Task Force includes; detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations, and a Special Agent with the Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division.