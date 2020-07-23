Socially distant mayors’ panel addresses regional impact of COVID-19

Mayors from five local municipalities met Thursday to discuss the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in the Pikes Peak region on July 23, 2020.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Five mayors from local municipalities convened Thursday to discuss issues impacting the Front Range, chief among them, the economic fallout associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

HAPPENING NOW: a social distant Mayors Panel. Several mayors from southern Colorado are here to Talk about COVID-19 and Economic Recovery from that. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/xK6yQihxvg — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) July 23, 2020

Mayor John Suthers of Colorado Springs, Mayor Don Wilson of Monument, Mayor Val Carr of Woodland Park, Mayor John Graham of Manitou Springs, and Mayor Gabriel Ortega of Fountain set up for the discussion, spaced safely apart, at the Pinery at the Hill, just west of downtown Colorado Springs.

Mayor Jane Newberry of Green Mountain Falls had originally planned to particpate in the event, but ultimately, was not able to attend.

The group is expected to discuss a fairly wide range of topics, including resources allotted to fighting COVID-19, budget shortfalls, working cooperatively, commercial development, and the much-disputed Manitou Incline.

