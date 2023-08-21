(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Academy School District 20 (ASD20) released a letter sent to parents on Monday morning, Aug. 21 that addressed potential threats made to the school over the weekend that were found to be not credible.

According to ASD20, over the weekend the district was alerted to possible school threats that were made against Liberty High School via social media. The school administration, working with ASD20 Security and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) began investigating.

ASD20 wrote in the letter, that the investigation revealed there was no threat or safety concern to the school, the students, or the staff and that it would be business as usual at the school on Monday.

“I would like to praise our students for coming forward with this information,” said Matthew Sisson, Liberty High School Principal. “Saying something when you see it is always the correct action. I am proud of our students for doing the right thing.”