Social media targets: How our kids experience life online

A Los Angeles Unified School District student attends an online class at Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

COLORADO SPRINGS — These days, life is different. From buying and selling products, to experiencing music and culture, to forming and maintaining relationships – so much of what we do happens online.

And, as the dangers of the deadly coronavirus pandemic drag into a second year, even more of what we’ve traditionally done in person has shifted to online platforms: work, school, doctor appointments and more.

In this 2016 file photo, a student uses a touch screen to browse emojis at school. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Boundaries previously set by proximity have blurred. For example, until the coronavirus, you couldn’t teach your second grade class if you were not physically standing inside your classroom. Now, classes can be held remotely.

For many of us, out of necessity, screen time restrictions are a thing of the past.

We wake up in the morning and log on. Before we know it, hours are lost to work, emails, shopping, and scrolling through social media.

Our children watch their teachers on a screen. After that, in their off hours, they stretch the limits of what Disney+ can provide.

Through it all, we’re changing the way we operate, both as individuals and as a society. And we’re doing so in uncharted territory.

“We’re kind of in the Wild West of digital media,” Lauren Hug told me, with a chuckle. It’s a topic she has passionately explored.

Hug, a speaker, an author, and a strategist in Colorado Springs, wrote “Digital Kindness:Being Human in a hyper-connected world.”

“We don’t really know the rules, the etiquette, what we’re supposed to do, how we’re supposed to do it – because we frankly haven’t had enough conversation about it,” she said.

And that lack of clarity has led to a kind of free-for-all online.

“I don’t think we’re always conscious of it, but I think we choose to behave more atrociously on social media than we would in person,” Hug said.

If you spend any time online, you’ve seen examples. Here is a recent, small sample provided by FOX21 viewers.

Hug says this type of behavior happens, sometimes, because online interactions often lack human connection.

“We don’t have another person in front of us to look us in the eye and react with nonverbals,” she explained. “Because when we say something in person to somebody, and they sort of cringe or they start to look like they’re frowning, most of us are going to stop and go, ‘Oh, wait a minute, what’s that about? Why are you reacting that way?'”

And so, the lack of that humanity in the interactions we have every day – multiple times a day, on multiple platforms – can cause significant harm.

According to the Pew Center for Research, four in ten Americans have experienced online harassment. Those numbers rise in younger age groups.

Finding justice in those situations can be extremely difficult.

Cassandra Kirsch is a Denver-based defamation attorney who focuses on civil rights violations committed through cyberbullying.

“A lot of people are counting on the police not intervening with their behavior. Not seeing it as serious enough to have legal intervention, or not serious enough to warrant someone spending their money on a lawsuit or a protection order to go after them,” she said.

“And even then,” Kirsch continued, “the behavior may be harmful. It may be terrible and egregious. But it may not cross that legal threshold. Just as people can engage in certain behaviors in person, that, again, might be terrible and unseemly and completely disgusting. But it still might not cross that legal threshold.”

The “threshold” Kirsch mentioned is a moving target. This is a problem that may be attributed to a slow-moving legislative process that simply hasn’t caught up to life online.

“A lot of legislators are disconnected from the realities of the internet. What our children go through, what even a lot of adults go through. And, you know, there’s that disconnect for sure,” Kirsch said.

Today, schools in Colorado are mandated by the state to report instances of bullying which rise to a level of disciplanary action. However, they aren’t required to denote where and how that bullying occured.

FOX21 Digital NOW reached out to several school districts in Southern Colorado for clarification on that process.

A representative for Colorado Springs School District 11 responded via email:

“Almost all of our cyber bullying incidents reported to our district security comes in via Safe2Tell. This year, we have had ten Cyber Bullying tips. Last school year, we had 21 Cyber Bullying tips. It might be beneficial for you to speak with Safe2Tell and CSPD, too.”

It wasn’t an unanticipated response. But it does seem to highlight a gap in accountability when it comes to keeping our children safe – no matter where they are.

“You really don’t have a centralized coordinated approach to dealing with this problem in our state, especially with schools and children,” Kirsch said.

“The schools have some mandates regarding bullying, and Safe2Tell shares some information. But really the schools aren’t working with law enforcement and Safe2Tell and with the parents, as they should be,” she continued. “You call the school, they refer you to the police, the police refer you to Safe2Tell – no one’s really cooperating and coming together and tackling this.”

Safe2Tell is a highly-regarded program which takes anonymous reports from students and others in an attempt to avoid tragedy before it occurs. It’s managed by the Colorado Office of the Attorney General. Tips are collected and disbursed to the appropriate school district, or law enforcement agency, who decide whether further action is warranted.

It seems, in many cases, that further action is not found to be necessary.

“The challenge, as you know, is that a lot of cyberbullying is not a crime, per se. And schools may not even be aware of, or take responsibility for it,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said. “I’m not sure what the best way forward is – other than to tell people, ‘We all could take responsibility for our own actions, we all can work with our kids so that they are empathetic, kind, and not engaging in bullying activity.'”

But if schools are unaware, and parents are unaware – if the abuse isn’t found to be “criminal” – are we simply abandoning victims of abuse?

Social Media: Social Impact

Britney is an artist in Colorado Springs. She works with paints and polymer clay and can find joy amidst the aisles of any craft store. She wants to build up a portfolio and sell her work.

She’s kind and a little quiet, except when she finds something particularly funny. She tilts her head just slightly, in those moments, and laughs out loud. She’s good with kids and fond of animals – especially Bonnie, the small rat that recently survived her brother’s snake.

“I have some exciting news,” she told me the day after Bonnie’s escape, before proudly displaying a series of photos of her new pet.

Britney let her Facebook account go dark about a year ago, after a former friend attacked her in a public post.

“He was just saying, like, if you see this person, don’t talk to her,” she said. “Other people were commenting and saying, ‘Oh, do you want me to go beat her up?'”

Britney said she’d never even met some of people who chimed in on that post. And she worried that the group of people who’d participated in bashing her online might be dangerous in real life, too.

“I told my mom, I don’t want to go back home, I don’t want to go out,” she said. “I just logged out of Facebook for good. Like I don’t ever go on it, I don’t ever log in.”

That’s something Jan Henry, with KidPower Colorado, is all too familiar with. KidPower is a nonprofit organization which is dedicated to teaching children personal safety – whether they’re online or in person.

“What we hear a lot is that relational side of bullying around talking negatively about someone else in a public way. Or commenting about how someone does things, looks, believes in, in that public way – in a public forum – to elicit that negative social response back against that person. Or to isolate that person,” Henry said.

That behavior can be a big blow for the victim, socially and emotionally.

“That, in some ways, can feel even worse than the physical aspect of bullying that we used to think of and used to use to define it,” she said.

Britney’s solution was simply to cut off all access.

“It was three years that we were friends,” Britney said of the person who made the original post about her. “So, when I saw that, I was really hurt. And then seeing other people comment, when they don’t know anything, and not put a stop to it, that was really hurtful. He’s talked so much that it makes me scared to go out. I don’t want to show my face, because what if I run into one of them. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

And that sense of isolation is compounded by the number of platforms where abuse can occur.

“It’s not just Facebook,” Britney clarified. “I have to make sure I’m covered on Instagram or Snapchat or any social media. I try not to put anything out there that people could Google search me, but then it’s hard to build my business.”

She asked FOX21 Digital NOW to withhold her last name from this article because she is still concerned about harassment she may continue to experience online.

Social Media: Professional Impact

Kevin Westendorf grew up in Colorado Springs. He has a heart for social justice, he tells his friends he loves them, and he cherishes hours-long hikes in Colorado’s most beautiful – and in many cases, most challenging – locations.

He said he met many of his closest friends through Twitter.

Kevin Westendorf spending time with his goddaughter, Ellie. Kevin met Ellie’s parents on Twitter in 2013.

He fought through social anxiety to take part in monthly “Tweet Ups,” which took place, in person, with a group of people who regularly interacted online.

Kevin connected with them right away.

“Like, they’re so friendly and nice and I just spent the entire night just talking and all and I fell in love,” he said. “I was just like, ‘these are great folks to know, I’m really excited to grow some friendships.'”

The Tweet-Ups fizzled out a few years later, but the friendships remain.

Unfortunately, Kevin more recently experienced a much darker side of Twitter.

It happened during the protests that took place across the country, including here in Colorado Springs, following the police-involved murder of George Floyd in Minnesota.

For several days, the scene downtown was fairly chaotic.

“This guy was there just trying to rile everyone up, saying very racist things,” Kevin said. “He got in this one guy’s face and he’s carrying a bunch of cameras.”

Kevin said he got between the two men – telling the man he saw as the aggressor to leave. Eventually, the man did move away from where Kevin was standing. But the crowd had had enough and someone punched the instigator.

A local media outlet took a picture while that was happening – Kevin was in the photo, wearing what he described as a very recognizeable neck gaiter – and posted it on Twitter.

Kevin became a target almost immediately.

“The next day I went to a meeting at work, and I get a text from my roommate that cops were looking for me,” Kevin said. “And I was like, ‘what?'”

Police went to his work next. And things continued to escalate.

“Then I found out that this guy’s wife was going all over social media, posting stuff about me,” he recalled. “Saying I’m throwing rocks at cars, I’m assaulting women and children, that I punched her husband.”

She was posting to Kevin, on news sites, on stories that had nothing to do with the protests. She even tweeted to President Trump. It went on for two months.

“It was very scary because she was using social media to spread all these lies about me. To get me fired,” he said. He locked his account up and waited. Police cleared him and, thankfully, his employer was understanding.

Kevin asked about recourse and what steps he might take to protect himself. He was told there were none.

But the bullying he experienced was pervasive. The sheer volume of tweets posted was baffling.

“It was at least 100 tweets a day or something like that,” he said.

And that could have been characterized as harassment, a chargeable offense.

“Oftentimes I find that ‘repeatedly’ is not necessarily enough,” said Cassandra Kirsch, of the ability to prosecute in these cases. “It’s typically when that sort of contact – that repeat contact – sneaks into their everyday life. It’s impacting how they do things. That’s where it’s pervasive. No longer is it just happening and you can ignore it or avoid it, but it’s – you can’t escape it. And that’s pervasive.”

Social Media: Lewd Content

Destiny Labriole is a 15-year-old girl in Colorado Springs. She’s beautiful and outgoing – a born performer, her mom will say. She helps out with her siblings, too.

Destiny estimates she spends three to four hours a day using social media. TikTok is one of her favorite platforms, but she’s perceptive enough to know there are safety issues online.

“On TikTok there’s a lot of things – like a lot of comments in certain videos saying, ‘Oh, this person needs to lose weight,’ or just negative comments. A lot of people will try and be like, ‘That’s mean, don’t say that,’ but there’s also a bunch of people that do say that kind of stuff,” she said.

Worse than that, Destiny has seen evidence of suicidal threats and ideations on TikTok.

“There’s quite a bit that’s like, ‘You won’t be seeing me at all anymore,'” she said.

When that happens, Destiny says she reads through the comments to check what other people may be saying – and then she’ll check to see if the orginal poster went back and commented again.

To clarify, that’s how she checks to see if someone may have taken their life.

But Destiny says those types of comments are not uncommon.

“A lot of times I feel like maybe it’s just to get, like, clout. Cause a lot of people try and do that kind of stuff to get clout. To get a lot of likes or views or whatever,” she said.

When asked about her experiences with bullying, Destiny pointed immediately to SnapChat.

“SnapChat is the bane of our existence,” said Fountain PD SRO Shannon Daly, who works at the high school level.

“I am learning this as more students bring SnapChat issues into the SRO office,” she said. “But a lot of times it has to do with two people that used to be friends. Now they have a falling out and so now they’re posting nasty things about each other, calling each other names, that sort of thing, on SnapChat.”

The platform also automatically deletes messages, once they’ve been read, which make subsequent investigations more difficult.

“SnapChat is just an easier platform to start drama,” Destiny said. “Anyone that you have added or that knows you can basically post – or even talk to you privately – on these chats.”

That’s a problem, Destiny said, because of some of the content that is sometimes sent her way.

“There are a lot of people that are weird and like nudes,” she told me. “You can’t stop somebody from sending you nudes.”

Destiny said she tries to help her 12-year-old sister navigate social media as well, lamenting the fact that she, too, had received lewd photos.

“Nobody should be sending naked pictures to anybody they’re not in a relationship with and has not requested them, number one. Number two, to anybody who’s a juvenile,” Officer Daly said.

But enforcing that can be problematic.

“The problem that we fall into sometimes is not being able to figure out who is the one actually sending [the pictures]. Instagram, like Snapchat, you can sign up with a bogus email, you can sign up with a bogus name – there’s no verifying who that person is on the other end. It makes it very, very difficult to track through IP addresses and that sort of thing, to get the actual person. And sometimes those end up being pictures that somebody found online that they just randomly send out,” she said.

Plus, again, options for legal recourse, according to Cassandra Kirsch, are lacking.

“That line between online activity and in-person activity is getting blurred more and more,” Kirsch said. “We have a public indecency statute. If someone flashes you on the street, that’s a crime. Most people would understand that. Someone walks up in a trenchcoat with nothing underneath, reveals themself, they’re looking at a crime.”

And that isn’t necessarily the case for similar behavior online.

“If someone sends an unsolicited genitalia picture to you on the internet, law enforcement may not consider that harassment,” she said. “And we don’t have a specific statute barring it here in Colorado.”

Social Media: Non-traditional Platforms

18-year-old Theo Forrest connected to the gaming community at a early age.

“I had the Wii when it first came out and then I got the Xbox original, and that was the first time I’ve ever had a controller with a gaming system. That was, I think, in third grade,” he said.

He’s moved on, now, to Call of Duty, a notoriously graphic, violent game.

In fact, here’s one parent’s review:

Being a war game, there is a lot of violence to be expected. In the campaign there’s constant shootings and blood gushing, and if you shoot someone to the head, you’ll see bits of brain matter with [excess] blood gushing out.

Lots of gamers, like Theo, use headsets while they play. They can communicate, in real time, with whomever is also playing.

“Sometimes it’s old men, sometimes it’s kids,” Theo said.

And, because the games can get really competetive, sometimes the communication is harsh.

“It ruins friendships,” Theo admitted. “I have a couple friends and they’ll get so mad at each other from the video game that at school they won’t even talk to each other.”

Theo himself has been targeted by strangers.

“The way that I talk, you can tell that I’m black,” he said. “And they’ll call me,” he stopped for a moment. “A bunch of stuff. A bunch of words,” he said.

He says those comments don’t bother him, but he knows other kids who feel differently.

“It’s hard being on xbox,” he said. “They know it’s just over a mic, they don’t care about your feelings… they don’t care about you.”

“I think it’s increasingly challenging for our kids and for our adults to know how things are happening out there. We’ve got so many platforms that allow for some anonymity when it comes to being unkind,” said Henry with KidPower.

It can be a difficult thing, Henry said, and a steep learning curve in many cases, but still worth doing.

“We need to be checking in with our kids and knowing what they’re coming into contact with when they’re in that digital world. Just like in the same way we would want to know what they’re coming into contact with in our physical world.”

Social Media: Moving Forward Together

For all its problems and pitfalls, the ease and efficiencies of social media mean it’s probably not going away.

“Typically, conversations about social media revolve around how it’s really, really bad – get it off your devices,” said Hug. “And that’s just not realistic. And it overlooks all of the positives – the countless positives – that have come from the creation of digital media.”

And so accountability is desperately needed.

“I think that we have a huge responsibility to recognize that what we put into cyberspace does impact the people who see it,” said Hug. “We are going to have to figure out a way forward with multiple narratives and with multiple voices at the table. And not decide that just because somebody is saying something very different from what we’ve experienced, that it’s invalid.”

Kirsch agrees and says collaboration is the way forward.

“At the end of the day, it’s not enough to say, ‘Well, this is up to the parents – the parents are going to have to do this. Oh, this up to the schools. Oh, this is up to police. Oh, this is just up to the attorneys. Oh, this is just up to the legislators, no,” she said. “The schools already have plenty going on, to be able to do this on their own effectively. This isn’t going to always cross over into criminal behavior, but sometimes it will. So, we need the police working with the schools.”

Kirsch said, most importantly, parents need to be in the loop as well.

Help is Available

Navigating new social media platforms can be a steep learning curve for parents.

“These are growing pains. We are transitioning to a different kind of world,” Hug said. “One where there are lots of voices and there are lots of perspectives and there isn’t one right answer anymore.”

The good news is, there are programs available to help.

“What we hear on a pretty regular basis from our kids, is they have some worries if something is happening in their technological world that is unsafe, that’s related to bullying, that isn’t something kind that’s happening – if they report that to the adults in their lives, that the adults might take away their technology,” said Henry with KidPOWER.

She suggests reacting as calmly as possible when children report problems online.

“We think it’s really important for adults to say, at the outset, before anything happens: “Kiddo, I know your gaming system is really important. I know your phone feels really important right now. I know it’s important that you connect with others. And if something is going on for you that i need to know about, I’m not going to take those things away.”

Kidpower Colorado, here in the Springs, has created new online safety classes concerning these topics, for any parents interested in learning more.