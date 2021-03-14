Snow totals continue to grow for March snowstorm

COLORADO SPRINGS — Heavy snow continues to fall in southern Colorado into Sunday evening.
These are the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday evening:
- Woodland Park: 27 inches
- Monument: 14 inches
- Pueblo West: 4.5 inches
- COS Airport: 6 inches
- NW COS 11.5 inches
- Divide: 15 inches
- Black Forest: 18 inches
- USAFA: 9 inches
- Fountain: 6 inches
- Manitou: 7 inches
- Falcon: 12 inches
Blizzard warning is issued until midnight expect strong wind gusts, blowing snow, and avoid travel. Blizzard warning is from North El Paso County to Wyoming.