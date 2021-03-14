Snow totals continue to grow for March snowstorm

COLORADO SPRINGS — Heavy snow continues to fall in southern Colorado into Sunday evening.

These are the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday evening:

Woodland Park: 27 inches

Monument: 14 inches

Pueblo West: 4.5 inches

COS Airport: 6 inches

NW COS 11.5 inches

Divide: 15 inches

Black Forest: 18 inches

USAFA: 9 inches

Fountain: 6 inches

Manitou: 7 inches

Falcon: 12 inches

Snow ends by Monday morning's commute, but there will be impacts left over. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ajYR2MZRix — Emily Roehler (@EmilyRoehler) March 14, 2021

Blizzard warning is issued until midnight expect strong wind gusts, blowing snow, and avoid travel. Blizzard warning is from North El Paso County to Wyoming.