Snow totals continue to grow for March snowstorm

COLORADO SPRINGS — Heavy snow continues to fall in southern Colorado into Sunday evening.

These are the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday evening:

  • Woodland Park: 27 inches
  • Monument: 14 inches
  • Pueblo West: 4.5 inches
  • COS Airport: 6 inches
  • NW COS 11.5 inches
  • Divide: 15 inches
  • Black Forest: 18 inches
  • USAFA: 9 inches
  • Fountain: 6 inches
  • Manitou: 7 inches
  • Falcon: 12 inches

Blizzard warning is issued until midnight expect strong wind gusts, blowing snow, and avoid travel. Blizzard warning is from North El Paso County to Wyoming.

