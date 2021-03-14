SNOW SNAPS: Favorite photos of March 14 winter storm

COLORADO SPRINGS — A powerful winter storm hit Colorado this weekend. By the time the system leaves the state, many locations will have more than a foot — or several feet — of snow.

FOX21 would love to see your favorite pictures from the storm. Even animals enjoyed the snow and explored the fresh powder.

  • Coyotes
  • 7 deer
  • Deer!
  • Dax trying to figure out how to go outside with a drift larger than he is.
  • Having fun in the snow

Here are some snapshots sent in by FOX21 viewers from across Southern Colorado.

  • Black Forest
  • Black Forest 2
  • Canon City
  • Canon City 2
  • Colorado Springs
  • Colorado Springs
  • Colorado Springs
  • Colorado Springs
  • Cripple Creek
  • Divide
  • Dublin
  • Falcon
  • Fort Carson
  • Fowler
  • Glen
  • Monument
  • Ordway
  • Pine Creek
  • Shoveling
  • Pueblo West
  • Pueblo

If you would like to send FOX21 pictures of what you see outside during this winter storm, you can by sending it to news@kxrm.com or through FOX21 News Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

