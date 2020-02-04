Snow pics from Feb. 3 – Feb. 4

Snow continues to fall in southern Colorado Tuesday night. This is the first big snowstorm of 2020. Meteorologist Emily Roehler said the airy, fluffy snow will accumulate quickly. Overnight lows Monday will be in the single digits, giving any melting snow on the roads a chance to freeze.

Here are some pictures sent in by viewers Monday night:

2 inches

Florissant 4 inches

Florissant off Matterhorn

Wendy Shipley’s at Nevada Ave. and Las Vegas in Colorado Springs

Manitou Springs

For the commute Tuesday morning, expect slick and icy conditions with areas of low visibility. Many schools and businesses have either canceled or have a delayed start. For more information heading into Tuesday click here.

El Paso County Public Works currently has 36 trucks out in all areas of the County.

Colorado Springs Police and Fountain are on accident alert status. If people are involved in a traffic accident and there are no injuries, no suspected alcohol or drugs involved, both drivers are licensed and all vehicles involved are registered, please exchange information with the other party. Within 72 hours, please report it online here.