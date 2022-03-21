COLORADO SPRINGS — After a beautiful warm weekend, our workweek starts off with unsettled weather as our first spring storm takes aim at Southern Colorado.

By the morning commute, snow will already be falling around Teller County, the Palmer Divide, and parts of northern El Paso County as the storm starts to shift to the east. The foothills and higher terrain areas will see snow become more steady through the morning.

This storm is expected to bring very strong winds and periods of blowing snow with reduced visibility. Travel from Monument into the Palmer Divide could become difficult Monday morning because of blowing snow. Gusts between 40-50 mph will be common, making it feel blustery as temps top out in the 30s to low 40s.

Roadways will still be warm this morning so most of us will be dealing with wet pavement. Periods of heavy snow with the strong winds will create tough travel for the southern tier of I-25 this afternoon and into the plains. Visibility will be a big issue for some.

High Wind Warning in effect until 3 PM Monday. Wind speeds from 25-35 MPH are expected with gusts up to 60 MPH.

Snow will increase southeast into the afternoon. Some of the plains and lower Arkansas elevations will likely see rain or a wintry mix to start since temperatures won’t be extremely cold. But as colder air surges in from the north as the front moves through, rain will transition into snow for eastern areas.

Heavy snow will favor areas just south of Pueblo into the Sangre and Wet Mountains and Raton Mesa Region. Winter Storm Warnings and weather advisories have been issued.

Heavy snow and strong winds are possible. Winter Storm Warnings and weather advisories expire Monday evening.

Areas that get snow may have significant travel issues. We’re watching the Raton Mesa, southern Sangres and the eastern plains as very strong wind is expected. Visibility could reach near blizzard conditions at times.

Impacts for northern parts of the region will be limited as models have been taking this system south. The latest timing and track seem to favor the southern tier of Colorado for highest impacts from this storm. The Palmer Divide will see better accumulation compared to Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

We will see snow off and on Monday into Tuesday before drier and warmer weather comes our way. The warmup continues into the weekend with mild 60s and 70s back in the forecast.