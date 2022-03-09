COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Due to Thursday’s snow event, many organizations are closing or delaying their operations.
Below is a working list of closings and delays.
Do you have a closing or delay that needs to be added to this list? Email news@fox21news.com.
Southern Colorado Schools
- District 49: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
- Pikes Peak School of Exped. Learning: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
- St. Mary’s High School: Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning. Will follow late Start Schedule (Effective Thursday, March 10)
Health Organizations
- Health Solutions: Closed but operating remotely. Pueblo, Walsenburg and Trinidad Offices. (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
Churches/Synagogues
- The Springs Vineyard: Closed Wednesday night for small group. Meeting will be on Zoom. Email church administrator for login information.
This list will be updated as more delays and closings are announced.