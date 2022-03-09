COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Due to Thursday’s snow event, many organizations are closing or delaying their operations.

Below is a working list of closings and delays.

Do you have a closing or delay that needs to be added to this list? Email news@fox21news.com.

Southern Colorado Schools

District 49: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

2 Hours Late, No AM preschool (Effective Thu Mar 10th) Pikes Peak School of Exped. Learning: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool ( Effective Thu Mar 10th )

Effective Thu Mar 10th St. Mary’s High School: Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning. Will follow late Start Schedule (Effective Thursday, March 10)

Health Organizations

Health Solutions: Closed but operating remotely. Pueblo, Walsenburg and Trinidad Offices. (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

Churches/Synagogues

The Springs Vineyard: Closed Wednesday night for small group. Meeting will be on Zoom. Email church administrator for login information.

This list will be updated as more delays and closings are announced.