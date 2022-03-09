COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Due to Thursday’s snow event, many organizations are closing or delaying their operations.

Below is a working list of closings and delays.

Southern Colorado Schools

Academy District 20: 2 Hours Late (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

Banning Lewis Academy – Two hours late. All BLA campuses are on a two hour delay. K-5 starts at 10 a.m., 6-12 at 9:45 a.m., effective March 10

Canon City RE-1: Operations as normal

CEC Colorado Springs: Closed but operating remotely. Asynchronous learning day. (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy: Closed but operating remotely. E-Learning Day (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

CIVA Charter High School: Closed (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

Colorado Military Academy: 2 Hours Late. Rocket Club will open at 8:00 a.m. due to weather (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind: 2 Hours Late (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

Colorado Springs Charter Academy: 2 Hours Late (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

Colorado Springs Christian Schools: Closed

Corpus Christi Catholic School: 2 Hours Late (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

CPCD Head Start: Closed

D11 schools: All schools will be on a two-hour delay, Thursday, 3/10/22. Buses will pick up exactly two hours later than regularly scheduled and there will be no a.m. preschool.

District 49: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

Divine Redeemer Catholic School: 2 Hours Late

Early Connections Learning Centers: Sand Creek location is closed. All other locations are open normal hours. (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

Edison 54JT: 2 Hours Late. NO Career Start

Elbert School District #200: 2 hour delay (Effective Thu March 10)

Elizabeth Sch. Dist.: Staff 1 Hour Delay

Ellicott 22: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool UPDATE

Evangelical Christian Acad.: 2 Hours Late. 2 hour delay for elementary campus. Off campus instruction for the secondary campus. (Effective tomorrow – Fri Mar 11th)

Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

Fowler Sch. Dist. R4J: Closed, Independent Remote

GLOBE Charter School: 2 hours late. Before care available at 9:00am, effective Thu Mar 10th

Hanover 28: 2 Hours Late (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

Harrison Dist. 2: Closed (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

Huerfano Re-1: Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning. More Info Here (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

James Irwin Charter Schools: 2 Hours Late (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2: Closed

Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38: 2 Hours Late (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

Manitou Springs SD 14: 2 Hours Late (Effective tomorrow – Thu Mar 10th)

Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60: 2 Hours Late

Monument Acad. Charter Sch.: 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten. AM Kindergarten hours are 10:10am-2:10pm. (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

Peyton 23JT: Closed

Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE: 2 Hours Late (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

Pikes Peak School of Exped. Learning: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

Primero RE-2 School District: Closed. No remote instruction.

Primrose School of Springs Ranch: 2 Hours Late

Pueblo Community College: Closed but operating remotely. Pueblo Campus; most classes starting 5 p.m. or later will be remote.

Pueblo Dist. 70: D70 Mountain Schools Closed with Pueblo West and Mesa Schools on a 2-hour delay.

Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences – Closed but operating remotely. All campuses will have a remote learning day, effective March 10.

St. John Neumann Catholic School: 2 Hours Late (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

St. Mary's High School: Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning. Will follow late Start Schedule (Effective Thursday, March 10)

St. Paul Catholic School: 2 Hours Late. 2 HOUR DELAY, Thursday, March 10, 2022

St. Therese – Pueblo: Closed, No preschool (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

The McClelland School: 2 Hours Late

The Vanguard School: 2 Hours Late (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

Thomas MacLaren School: 2 Hours Late (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

Widefield 3: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

Woodland Park Re-2: 2 Hours Late (Effective tomorrow – Thu Mar 10th)

Colleges & Universities

Pima Medical Institute: Opening at 10 am. Two hour delay.

Opening at 10 am. Two hour delay. Colorado College: 2-hour delay for staff. Children’s Center will open at 10 a.m.

Health Organizations

Health Solutions: Closed but operating remotely. Pueblo, Walsenburg and Trinidad Offices. (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

Compassion International: 3 Hours Late

Churches/Synagogues

First Presbyterian Church : No AM preschool. All morning activities canceled, including MOPS. Building opens at 10 a.m. (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

The Springs Vineyard: Closed Wednesday night for small group. Meeting will be on Zoom. Email church administrator for login information.

Vista Grande Baptist Church: Opening at 10 am (Effective tomorrow – Thu Mar 10th)

Military Bases

Fort Carson: First report time of 9 a.m. for non-mission essential personnel. (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

Peterson Space Force Base/Schriever Space Force Base/Cheyenne Mtn. Space Force Station: A two-hour delayed reporting for non-mission essential personnel

Peterson Space Force Base/Schriever Space Force Base/Cheyenne Mtn. Space Force Station: A two-hour delayed reporting for non-mission essential personnel Pueblo Chemical Depot: Closed, but mission-essential staff report. The Pueblo Chemical Depot is on a Mission Essential personnel only report status.

Cities and Counties

City of Manitou Springs: 2 hour delay for City Facilities (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

Colorado Springs Housing Authority: Offices will open at 9:00 am for non-essential staff

Security Public Library: Open at 10 am (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

COVID Testing Sites

COVID-19 testing sites at the Chapel Hills Mall, Citadel Mall and in Falcon will have a delayed start with a 10 a.m. opening. The Fountain testing site will be open during normal hours starting at 8 a.m.

This list will be updated as more delays and closings are announced.