COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Due to Thursday’s snow event, many organizations are closing or delaying their operations.

Below is a working list of closings and delays.

Do you have a closing or delay that needs to be added to this list? Email news@fox21news.com.

Southern Colorado Schools

  • Academy District 20: 2 Hours Late (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • Banning Lewis Academy – Two hours late. All BLA campuses are on a two hour delay. K-5 starts at 10 a.m., 6-12 at 9:45 a.m., effective March 10
  • Canon City RE-1: Operations as normal
  • CEC Colorado Springs: Closed but operating remotely. Asynchronous learning day. (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy: Closed but operating remotely. E-Learning Day (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • CIVA Charter High School: Closed (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • Colorado Military Academy: 2 Hours Late. Rocket Club will open at 8:00 a.m. due to weather (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind: 2 Hours Late (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • Colorado Springs Charter Academy: 2 Hours Late (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • Colorado Springs Christian Schools: Closed
  • Corpus Christi Catholic School: 2 Hours Late (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • CPCD Head Start: Closed 
  • D11 schools: All schools will be on a two-hour delay, Thursday, 3/10/22. Buses will pick up exactly two hours later than regularly scheduled and there will be no a.m. preschool.
  • District 49: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • Divine Redeemer Catholic School: 2 Hours Late
  • Early Connections Learning Centers: Sand Creek location is closed. All other locations are open normal hours. (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • Edison 54JT: 2 Hours Late. NO Career Start
  • Elbert School District #200: 2 hour delay (Effective Thu March 10)
  • Elizabeth Sch. Dist.: Staff 1 Hour Delay
  • Ellicott 22: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool UPDATE
  • Evangelical Christian Acad.: 2 Hours Late. 2 hour delay for elementary campus. Off campus instruction for the secondary campus. (Effective tomorrow – Fri Mar 11th)
  • Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • Fowler Sch. Dist. R4J: Closed, Independent Remote
  • GLOBE Charter School: 2 hours late. Before care available at 9:00am, effective Thu Mar 10th
  • Hanover 28: 2 Hours Late (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • Harrison Dist. 2: Closed (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • Huerfano Re-1: Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning. More Info Here (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • James Irwin Charter Schools: 2 Hours Late (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2: Closed
  • Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38: 2 Hours Late (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • Manitou Springs SD 14: 2 Hours Late (Effective tomorrow – Thu Mar 10th)
  • Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60: 2 Hours Late
  • Monument Acad. Charter Sch.: 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten. AM Kindergarten hours are 10:10am-2:10pm. (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • Peyton 23JT: Closed
  • Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE: 2 Hours Late (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • Pikes Peak School of Exped. Learning: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • Primero RE-2 School District: Closed. No remote instruction.
  • Primrose School of Springs Ranch: 2 Hours Late
  • Pueblo Community College: Closed but operating remotely. Pueblo Campus; most classes starting 5 p.m. or later will be remote.
  • Pueblo Dist. 70: D70 Mountain Schools Closed with Pueblo West and Mesa Schools on a 2-hour delay.
  • Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences – Closed but operating remotely. All campuses will have a remote learning day, effective March 10.
  • St. John Neumann Catholic School: 2 Hours Late (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • St. Mary’s High School: Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning. Will follow late Start Schedule (Effective Thursday, March 10)
  • St. Paul Catholic School: 2 Hours Late. 2 HOUR DELAY, Thursday, March 10, 2022
  • St. Therese – Pueblo: Closed, No preschool (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • The McClelland School: 2 Hours Late
  • The Vanguard School: 2 Hours Late (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • Thomas MacLaren School: 2 Hours Late (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • Widefield 3: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • Woodland Park Re-2: 2 Hours Late (Effective tomorrow – Thu Mar 10th)

Colleges & Universities

  • Pima Medical Institute: Opening at 10 am. Two hour delay.
  • Colorado College: 2-hour delay for staff. Children’s Center will open at 10 a.m.

Health Organizations

  • Health Solutions: Closed but operating remotely. Pueblo, Walsenburg and Trinidad Offices. (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • Compassion International: 3 Hours Late

Churches/Synagogues

  • First Presbyterian Church : No AM preschool. All morning activities canceled, including MOPS. Building opens at 10 a.m. (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • The Springs Vineyard: Closed Wednesday night for small group. Meeting will be on Zoom. Email church administrator for login information.
  • Vista Grande Baptist Church: Opening at 10 am (Effective tomorrow – Thu Mar 10th)

Military Bases

  • Fort Carson: First report time of 9 a.m. for non-mission essential personnel. (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • Peterson Space Force Base: Peterson Space Force Base/Schriever Space Force Base/Cheyenne Mtn. Space Force Station: A two-hour delayed reporting for non-mission essential personnel
  • Pueblo Chemical Depot: Closed, but mission-essential staff report. The Pueblo Chemical Depot is on a Mission Essential personnel only report status.

Cities and Counties

  • City of Manitou Springs: 2 hour delay for City Facilities (Effective Thu Mar 10th)
  • Colorado Springs Housing Authority: Offices will open at 9:00 am for non-essential staff
  • Security Public Library: Open at 10 am (Effective Thu Mar 10th)

COVID Testing Sites

  • COVID-19 testing sites at the Chapel Hills Mall, Citadel Mall and in Falcon will have a delayed start with a 10 a.m. opening. The Fountain testing site will be open during normal hours starting at 8 a.m.

This list will be updated as more delays and closings are announced.