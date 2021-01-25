Snow causes delay in Pueblo’s 70+ COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic week 3

Pueblo residents receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Pueblo’s first public vaccine clinic Monday, January 11. / Amber Jo Cooper – FOX21 News

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo’s Unified COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic administered more than 1,300 first-dose vaccines and 600 second-dose vaccines last week.

Clinic organizers coordinated nearly a full week of vaccination clinics to close out the month. However, Monday’s snowfall along with an additional 2-3 inches of snow forecast overnight and into Tuesday has pushed the expected clinic start date to Wednesday.

To compensate for inclement weather, planners have coordinated first-dose vaccination clinics for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and a half of a day on Saturday, when the temperature is forecast

to be in the 50’s.

“There are more than 10,000 seniors who have registered for Pueblo’s Unified COVID-19 Vaccination

Clinic, while most are still waiting for their turn, we want them to know we are committed to getting them vaccinated,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor.

Taylor asks for continued patience and trust.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint but we are setting a good pace,” said Taylor, who believes this week’s progress will further demonstrate that commitment.

While operations for Wednesday won’t be confirmed until Tuesday morning, planners are optimistic that the rest of the week will move forward as planned.

“We want citizens to know we continue to have their health and safety in the forefront of our planning efforts.” says Pueblo’s Public Health Director Randy Evetts. “We will continue to roll out drive-through vaccination clinics as more vaccine is available and when the weather allows us to operate the site safely.”

Both men thanked the dedicated workers and volunteers from local and state agencies who staff the clinic’s registration, traffic control, check-in, and nursing posts.

Residents 70 years of age and older who have not received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination are asked to sign up and not just show up to the clinic. To register for the vaccine, go to www.pueblovaxnow.com or call 719-583-4444.

Residents are reminded to only register once. They do not need to register for the second dose. Second dose calls are automatic based on the information provided when they received the initial dose. Family registering for someone else should enter the 70+ person’s name, not their own, yet can use their own phone number to receive appointment confirmations.