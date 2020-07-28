Sneak Peek: Behind the doors of the new United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs

This July 17, 2020 photo provided by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum shows the U.S. Olympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Bill Baum/U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS — The massive United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum on South Sierra Madre Street in downtown Colorado Springs is set to open, for the first time, on Thursday, July 30.

The grand opening is a big deal for Olympic City USA, which, according to the city’s visitor’s bureau, is home to two headquarters for both the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committees, as well as 24 headquarters of National Governing Bodies of Sport.

Visit Colorado Springs also notes more than 10,000 athletes train at the Olympic & Paralympic Training Center, located a few miles east of downtown, each year.

Olympic swimmer and Hall of Famer, John Nabor, told FOX21’s Brandon Thompson Tuesday, “I believe that olympians are not extraordinary people, but ordinary people who find a way to do extraordinary things. And if that’s not inspiration to every ordinary person in the world, I’m not sure what is.”

Nabor said he hopes the museum will educate the public about the country’s olympic athletes, highlight their achievements, serve as inspiration for everyone who takes in the various displays.

The museum offers several interactive features in its exhibits, including archery, skiing, and even a race against Jesse Owens, who won four gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Games, in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay, and the long jump.

In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, museum staff members say they have been in continual contact with public health officials, and are doing everything possible to make the experience safe.

“It’s really the dream of a public health official of what they’re able to do to allow people to have this experience but do so in a really incredibly safe way,” Deputy Medical Director for El Paso County Public Health Dr. Leon Kelly said.

Tickets may be purchased online, ahead of opening day on Thursday.

