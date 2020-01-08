Smoke shops react to new tobacco age requirements

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On December 20, 2019, the President signed legislation to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and raised the federal minimum age of sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years.

According to the FDA, it is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product – including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes – to anyone under 21.

FOX21’s Carly Moore is working to speak to local smoke and vape shops around southern Colorado about the impact this has on small businesses.

One local business owner is not only worried about their bottom line but they have other concerns about those ages 18, 19 and 20 who had access to the products but are now are not allowed to have them.

