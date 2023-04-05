(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Smoke may be visible during a prescribed burn in Pueblo West on Friday, April 7.

According to a joint press release from the Pueblo West Fire Department (PWFD) and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), the two agencies plan to burn several slash piles on Friday on the Desert Hawk Golf Course in Pueblo West. The burn piles consist of trees, branches and twigs that have accumulated during the past year.

The burn will take place outside of the Desert Hawk Golf Course maintenance shop, located near the corner of Golfview Drive and West Hahns Peak Avenue. Smoke will be most concentrated in that area but may be visible throughout Pueblo West during the day.

Fire crews will begin burning no later than 7 a.m. and burning is expected throughout the day, possibly as late as 7 p.m. Fire personnel from PWFD and the PCSO Emergency Services Bureau will monitor the burning until the fire is completely out.

The burn is contingent upon weather and fire conditions at that time, the press release said. If conditions are not favorable for burning, crews plan to re-schedule it.

People with tee times at Desert Hawk Golf Course on Friday will not be impacted by the burn, PCSO and PWFD said. However, the Desert Hawk driving range will be closed during the burn.