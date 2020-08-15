Smoke from wildfires impacting health

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On Friday, the haziness in Southern Colorado was coming from wildfires across the state.

El Paso County Health officials said with smoke in the air it can put the elderly, young, and those with weak immune systems at risk so they are encouraging people who are at risk to plan their day with more inside activities.

“If you are feeling symptoms you might feel a tightness in your chest or some wheezy symptoms so if you are uncomfortable to work outside that day or if you have weakened immune systems it can really increase those conditions for you,” said Marla Luckey with the El Paso County Public Health Department.

There are ways to sign up for air quality advisories that will alert you the day before through the El Paso County Public Health website.

To submit an air quality complaint click here.