(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said crews were battling a small wildland fire burning in southwest Pueblo County on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

PCSO said smoke is visible from the fire, which is burning on U.S. Forest Service land.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

The fire, named the Saint Charles Fire, was estimated to be a little over an acre in size just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. No structures are threatened currently, PCSO said, and crews are working to contain it.

