(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said crews were battling a small wildland fire burning in southwest Pueblo County on Tuesday, Oct. 17.
PCSO said smoke is visible from the fire, which is burning on U.S. Forest Service land.
The fire, named the Saint Charles Fire, was estimated to be a little over an acre in size just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. No structures are threatened currently, PCSO said, and crews are working to contain it.
