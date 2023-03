(LA VETA, Colo.) — A single-engine airplane crashed at the Cuchara Valley Airport in La Veta on Friday, March 10.

According to the Huerfano County Public Information Office (PIO), around 10:15 a.m., a Zenith Zodiac 601XL, a fixed-wing, single-engine airplane, crashed at the airport.

A pilot and passenger were on board the airplane and sustained only minor injuries, the Huerfano County PIO said. The two are receiving medical care.