Small businesses donate hundreds of toys for local families

COLORADO SPRINGS – Kings and Queens Barbershop & Salon along with Creative Captures Photography showed their support to the community Sunday, by hosting a community toy drive for children in Colorado Springs.

Leaders of the toy drive stated they know this year has been especially hard for a lot of families and they would like to help bring a bit of holiday cheer.

Majority of the families who attended had to register before December 12th, for each child that will attend and receive a Christmas Gift. Leaders stated they did have some extra toys for families who weren’t registered beforehand.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the small businesses stated they would be following all local, federal, and CDC guidelines and practicing social distancing.

