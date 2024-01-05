(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A search warrant at an illegal gambling venue in Colorado Springs led detectives to slot machines, guns, and nearly $40,000.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Thursday, Jan. 4 detectives with the Metro Narcotics Unit began an investigation into an illegal gambling establishment in the 100 block of North Circle Drive, near the intersection with Pikes Peak Avenue and east of Memorial Park.

Upon a search warrant being executed, detectives recovered 32 slot machines and 11 simulated gaming devices/machines. As the investigation continued, another search warrant was executed at a secondary address associated with the gambling venue, where detectives recovered $39,027, three pistols, a shotgun, and additional evidence toward the gambling case.

While the investigation is ongoing, CSPD reminded the public that “offering slot machines and simulated gaming devices/machines is illegal in the City of Colorado Springs.”