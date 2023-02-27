(FALCON, Colo.) — Now its second location in Southern Colorado, Slim Chickens in Falcon is now open and rolling out delicious chicken tenders, wings, wraps, and salads for all to enjoy. The fast-casual restaurant is located at 7535 Falcon Market Place, which is between East Woodmen and Meridian Roads.

The Falcon restaurant, which officially opened on Monday, Feb. 27, is the second Slim Chickens location in Southern Colorado. The other is located at 1864 Democracy Point in Colorado Springs, near Voyager and Interquest Parkways.

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Hannah Henry

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Hannah Henry

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Hannah Henry

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Hannah Henry

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Hannah Henry

According to the website, both locations are open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. There are a total of five locations in Colorado owned by the L.O.V.E Restaurant Group, including restaurants in Aurora, Parker, and Centennial.

The Falcon location brings with it 75 new jobs to the community. Since its founding in 2003, Slim Chickens has celebrated over 200 openings in 33 states.