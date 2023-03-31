The owner of a popular pizzeria in Colorado Springs was inducted into the World Pizza Champions.

Slice420, which has two locations in the city, one on Barnes Road and another in Old Colorado City, posted the announcement on its Facebook Page.

Christian Patriarca and his family own the local favorite. On March 29, Patriarca was inducted into the World Pizza Champions, which is a team of elite professionals who spread their love of pizza across the globe. Team members are carefully selected from among world champion competitors and acclaimed industry leaders.